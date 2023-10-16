clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
What social media had to say about Georgia football following Brock Bowers …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers will now miss time as he had ankle surgery on Monday after picking up a high ankle sprain in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Ladd McConkey tops list of 3 Georgia playmakers to look for with Brock …
ATHENS — The Georgia football offensive will need to collectively step up to keep championship hopes alive after losing All-American Brock Bowers to injury.
Mike Griffith
What Brock Bowers’ injury means for the Georgia football tight end position
ATHENS — We knew at some point Georgia was going to learn what it had in its tight end room after Brock Bowers. Most thought that day wouldn’t come until the 2024 season, …
Connor Riley
Brock Bowers to have ankle surgery Georgia football announces in official …
ATHENS — The Georgia football program announced that tight end Brock Bowers will have ankle surgery today, Monday Oct 16, in order to stabilize the ankle.
Connor Riley
UPDATE: Brock Bowers to have ankle surgery, what’s next for Bulldogs
ATHENS — Georgia All-American Brock Bowers will have TightRope surgery on his ankle after suffering an injury in the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ 37-20 win at Vanderbilt, …
Mike Griffith
Connor Riley
Mike Griffith
Mike Griffith
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
