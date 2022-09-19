Brock Bowers wins SEC offensive player of the week after lighting up South Carolina

The sophomore tight end scored three touchdowns on Saturday against South Carolina, while catching five passes for 121 yards. For the effort, Bowers was named the SEC’s offensive player of the week.

He’s played 18 games in his Georgia career to this point. He’s scored 17 total touchdowns for the Bulldogs in that short time span.

The scary thing for opposing defenses is that a year after setting multiple school records for Georgia and establishing himself as one of the best tight ends in the sport, he seems to be getting better.

“It’s completely night and day,” Bowers said on the difference between 2022 and 2021. “I think after two games last year everything was still moving pretty fast for me. It was hard to make reads and process everything, but after two games this year I feel pretty good.”

Bowers is easily one of the best players to play for Georgia since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach. And while Bowers has a lot of individual greatness, he didn’t do it all on his own on Saturday.

Even if he might have been able to.

“I knew he looked fast running down the field,” Smart said. The thing about Brock that is so hard that you don’t get to measure is the amount of attention he draws. You know, 121, whatever that is, yards. But, you know, three or four of those plays that Brock made, there were people blocking down the field — elite blocking down the field.”