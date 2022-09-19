Brock Bowers wins SEC offensive player of the week after lighting up South Carolina
It was only a matter of time before Brock Bowers dominated an SEC foe.
The sophomore tight end scored three touchdowns on Saturday against South Carolina, while catching five passes for 121 yards. For the effort, Bowers was named the SEC’s offensive player of the week.
He’s played 18 games in his Georgia career to this point. He’s scored 17 total touchdowns for the Bulldogs in that short time span.
The scary thing for opposing defenses is that a year after setting multiple school records for Georgia and establishing himself as one of the best tight ends in the sport, he seems to be getting better.
“It’s completely night and day,” Bowers said on the difference between 2022 and 2021. “I think after two games last year everything was still moving pretty fast for me. It was hard to make reads and process everything, but after two games this year I feel pretty good.”
Bowers is easily one of the best players to play for Georgia since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach. And while Bowers has a lot of individual greatness, he didn’t do it all on his own on Saturday.
Even if he might have been able to.
“I knew he looked fast running down the field,” Smart said. The thing about Brock that is so hard that you don’t get to measure is the amount of attention he draws. You know, 121, whatever that is, yards. But, you know, three or four of those plays that Brock made, there were people blocking down the field — elite blocking down the field.”
Bowers is just one of Georgia’s many tight ends, as Darnell Washington and Oscar Delp have also made contributions to the team this season. Delp caught his first career touchdown pass on Saturday against South Carolina.
Georgia and Bowers will return home this weekend, as the Bulldogs take on the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Bulldogs likely won’t need Bowers’ heroics on Saturday given the massive talent gap but the sophomore tight end will be ready to go and lead Georgia to another win.
Brock Bowers will be the best player to ever play for Kirby Smart
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia stock report: Great coaching paying dividends for No. 1-ranked Georgia
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board
- Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina
- Nolan Smith perfectly explains why new-look Georgia football defense remains elite
- Georgia a monster favorite over Kent State, Carson Beck among backups who are a good bet to play
- Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after lopsided win
- Social media reacts to another dominant Georgia football win over South Carolina: ‘A tremendous machine of death’
UGA News
- Brock Bowers wins SEC offensive player of the week after lighting up South Carolina
- Georgia football-Kent State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 4 game
- Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina
- Nolan Smith perfectly explains why new-look Georgia football defense remains elite
- Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after lopsided win