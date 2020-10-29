Brock Vandagriff: 5-star Georgia QB commit honored as an All-American

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry touches on the All-American Bowl honoring 5-star 2021 commit Brock Vandagriff this week as an All-American in the 2021 class.

Vandagriff, the former Oklahoma commit, currently ranks as the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat QB and No. 13 overall recruit on the 247SportsComposite for 2021.

It was a career highlight for the Prince Avenue Christian Academy senior. What was the moment like?

“Great,” Brock Vandagriff said. “Just a dream come true. I had always hoped that I would get selected for the game when I was little.”

What makes an All-American? His father Greg, who is also his head coach at Prince Avenue Christian, summed up the career journey for Brock up to this point by explaining what it meant to him to see his son recognized as an All-American.

“I believe it is just a culmination of a lot of hard work that has paid off,” Brock Vandagriff said. “He has a lot of talent but if you do not develop that talent with hard work, lifting and academics then it’s just like [you] have a bunch of tools but no idea how to use them to build anything.”

“For a handyman, it is about the tools but if you do not develop your skills then the handyman does not work and feed his family. Make sense? God gives us all a specific set of tools. Some people develop their skills and become very proficient but others do not and become failures.”