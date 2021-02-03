Brock Vandagriff: big talent from small school, latest Georgia 5-star QB signee

ATHENS — Georgia football is polishing off its 2021 signing class on Wednesday, but arguably the most pivotal freshman addition has already gone through two weeks of workouts on campus.

And Judging from what Kirby Smart said during a Rivals.com podcast with Mike Farrell on Wednesday, 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff has looked every bit as good as Georgia hoped he would.

“He loves the weight room, he loves to compete and lift weights and compete,” Smart said. “It’s hard for me to put a tag on a guy like that because he’s a little bit different than the other guys.

“Not just a pocket guy; he’s mobile, he makes good decisions, and he slings the ball really well.”

Smart shrugged off any concerns some might have about the level of competition Vandagriff faced in Georgia’s smallest high school classification.

Vandagriff led Prince Avenue Christian to the Class A Private ranks state championship last season.

“When you go to the state playoffs, I don’t care what classification, in the state of Georgia when you go win a state championship, you’re playing against really good teams in big-time atmospheres,” Smart said.

“We think he’s mobile, we think he’s athletic, he can make all the throws,” Smart said. “He has really good demeanor about him, and he also was one of our key recruiters for this class.”

Georgia has had quite a run of great talent at quarterback with Smart.

• 5-star Jacob Eason in his (2016)

• 4-star and former Alabama commit Jake Fromm (2017)

• 5-star Justin Fields (2018)

• 4-star and former Alabama commit Carson Beck (2020)

• 5-star USC transfer JT Daniels (2020)

• 5-star Brock Vandagriff (2021)

• 5-star Gunner Stockton, (2022, commitment)

Smart takes note that four of the seven quarterbacks listed above hail from the Peach State.

“We’ve had the fortunate advantage of being the home team,” Smart said. “Think about the 5-star quarterbacks that come out of our state, there’s been quite a few of these guys that come out of our state, and Brock is no different.

“He comes from an offense that’s not afraid to throw the ball.”

All indications are that will continue to be the case with Georgia.

The Bulldogs are utilizing Air Raid concepts under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. UGA averaged over 40 points and nearly 500 yards the final three games of the regular season, with more of the same is expected in 2021.

