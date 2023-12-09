ATHENS — Georgia safety Javon Bullard is among the Bulldogs having a hard time coming to grips with defeat.

“I ain’t gonna lie,” Bullard said on his sponsored Players’ Lounge video podcast this week. “I kind of forgot what it’s like to lose.”

Alabama, thanks in part to two former Georgia players who once trained at Bullard’s side, served up a reminder in the SEC Championship Game.

The final score was 27-24, but the game didn’t feel that close with the Georgia defense unable to get a fourth-quarter stop after the offense rallied with two touchdowns.

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs can get back on the winning track when they face an undefeated No. 5-ranked Florida State team in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Georgia has a six-year streak of Top 10 finishes on the line that dates back to the 2017 season, along with a six-game bowl win streak that dates back to a hard-fought 24-21 win over a previously unbeaten Cincinnati team featuring Desmond Ridder and Jerome Ford.

Azeez Ojulari was one of the key UGA players who opted to play in that non-CFP game and increased his NFL draft stock greatly with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

This Bulldogs defense faded the last two games of the season, giving up more points to Georgia Tech and Alabama than any of the first 11 teams it faced.

The Crimson Tide clearly won the line of scrimmage in the SEC Championship Game and handled momentum swings better than the Bulldogs.

Bullard, one of the veterans Georgia figures to be leaning on for leadership at the Orange Bowl, conceded it just wasn’t Georgia’s day last Saturday.

“From a defensive standpoint, I feel we did all right,” said Bullard, who ranks third on the team with 55 tackle despite missing two games with an injury.

“It’s a championship game. A lot of shit can happen in a championship game.

“The momentum swings are key, man. When everything is going your way, it’s going your way. But when shit is going left, it’s going left.”

Peyton Woodring’s 50-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright after Dallas Turner plowed through Earnest Greene for a sack and Jared Wilson flinched before the first field goal attempt snap.

Later, Carson Beck’s deep throw for a wide-open Arian Smith came up short, forcing the UGA receiver to slow down and be tackled short of the end zone.

The Bulldogs settled for a field goal instead of what could have been a touchdown, another 4-point swing.

Beck also fumbled an exchange in the backfield at the UGA 11-yard line, leading to an Alabama field goal, and freshman UGA linebacker Raylen Wilson busted a first-and-20 coverage on the Tide’s opening touchdown.

Smart told his team after the game it had made too many mistakes to deserve to win.

Bullard, a two-time CFP Defensive MVP and one of the biggest hitters in college football, gave Alabama credit.

“I felt like we took some punches, I felt like we delivered some punches, too,” said Bullard, who had five tackles in the loss to the Tide.

“Hats off to them, they played a physical game, a hard-fought game, too.”

Bullard, who had a harsh response to a Trezman Marshall celebratory Instagram post, admits he’s not a good loser, so to speak.

“I’m a little spiteful, but you have to take the good with the bad,” Bullard said. “They played hard, too.”

List of Georgia players in NCAA portal at time of publication

(ratings per 247Sports composite)

OL Austin Blaske, 2020 signee, 3-star, 529th nationally

PK Jared Zirkel, 2020 signee, 3-star, 1,927th nationally

QB Brock Vandagriff, 2021 signee, 5-star, 17th nationally

LB Xavian Sorey, 2021 signee, 5-star, 26th nationally

DL Jonathan Jefferson, 2021 signee, 4-star, 129th nationally

WR Jackson Meeks, 2021 signee, 3-star, 659th nationally

CB Nyland Green, 2021 signee, 4-star, 72nd nationally

WR Mekhi Mews, 2021 class, walk-on

OLB CJ Madden, 2022 signee, 4-star, 352nd nationally

OLB Darris Smith, 2022 signee, 4-star, 163rd nationally

MLB EJ Lightsey, 2022 signee, 3-star, 494th nationally