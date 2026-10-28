It’s easy to see Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner as a rival of the Georgia program.

He spent the past three seasons as Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator, where he often got the Yellow Jackets to punch above their weight.

His stint with Georgia Tech was so impressive that new Florida coach Jon Sumrall tabbed him to be his offensive coordinator.

If Faulkner could draw up a potent offense for one Georgia rival, surely he could do it for another.

“Lot of respect for Buster obviously, was on our staff,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Just think he’s one of the best offensive minds in the country. It’s really hard to defend, but I’m so happy for his success and how well he’s done. Close friend and a lot of respect.”

Yet as Smart points out, Faulkner did spend some key years working on his staff at Georgia.

Faulkner was hired as an offensive analyst for Georgia starting in 2020. During his time in Athens, he was most notable for the work he put in with Stetson Bennett. While Todd Monken may have overlooked Bennett, Faulkner played a big part in helping Bennett become a Heisman Trophy finalist and two-time national champion.

Monken departed for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator job following the 2022 season. Yet Faulkner had already taken the Georgia Tech job by that point in time. Smart quickly turned to Mike Bobo to be Georgia’s offensive coordinator when Monken left.

Despite drawing up the offenses at arguably Georgia’s two biggest rivals, Faulkner was quick this week to note he wouldn’t be in this position were it not for Smart.

“I mean, relentless in everything that he does,” Faulkner said of Smart while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “One of the most competitive human beings that I’ve ever been around. That, you know, and that hasn’t changed since I met him 25 years ago. So that’s still there, just a little older and grayer.”

Faulkner and Smart’s time together predates the latter becoming the head coach at Georgia. The two were at Valdosta State together in the early 2000s when Faulkner played quarterback and Smart served as the defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator.

Prior to joining the Georgia staff, Faulkner bounced between Arkansas State and Southern Miss as the offensive coordinator.

After his three seasons in Athens, he became one of the most impressive play callers in the sport.

Despite Georgia having a massive talent edge over Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets played three straight one-score games with Faulkner as the team’s offensive coordinator. The 2024 game between Georgia and Georgia Tech saw Faulkner’s Yellow Jackets finish with 42 points and 563 yards of offense, as Georgia had its hands full trying to stop Haynes King.

“That one will always stick with you, you know, but on to a new team, new journey, new opportunity, new challenge, you know, so, you know, can’t live in the past, right,” Faulkner said on the eight overtime loss. “That was a great, great football game play between two great teams that night. No, didn’t come out on top, but you got to move on.”

In the three games against Georgia, Faulkner’s offense has just two three-and-outs.

Yet Faulkner’s offense didn’t have much success the last time he faced off against Smart. Georgia kept Georgia Tech out of the end zone in the 2025 game between the two schools, with the Bulldogs winning 16-9. That game was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is where Saturday’s game will be held.

For as much as Faulkner has excelled since leaving Athens, he’s still looking for his first win against his college defensive coordinator.

“He’s been a part of winning,” Smart said. “He knows what winning looks like. There’s no surprise at this point, after being around him for three years, at, you know, what he’s done.”