Cade Brock: The 2020 UGA recruit you didn’t know you were going to love reading about today
Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about a pair of lifelong friends, their many fights and why preferred walk-on Cade Brock should help Georgia more than probably than anyone ever thinks. Except for Cade Brock.
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger can bench press approximately 375 pounds. The nation’s No. 1 center (247Sports Composite) signed with Georgia. He’s maybe repped out about 375 interviews in his time as a recruit. At least.
But maybe not one quite like the conversation he recently had with DawgNation. The subject for this one was Cade Brock.
Brock is a preferred walk-on DL in the 2020 class out of Darlington School in Rome.
“I quite honestly didn’t even know he was a preferred walk-on in our class until he told me,” Van Pran-Granger said. “I just thought he was another one of the guys.”
Just one of the guys. That’s a spot preferred walk-ons don’t reach with the signees before they enroll at UGA.
Brock has zero stars on the 247Sports Composite. The good folks at 247Sports gave him a pure 2-star rating.
What’s so different about Brock? Well, a lot.
Imagine Joe Pesci from any of his classic “tough guy” roles in mob movies. Ditch the accent. Now super-size him. Broaden those shoulders. A lot. Grant him the strength to bench press 330 pounds.
He can already bench press 225 pounds an impressive 21 times. Brock goes about 5-foot-9 (maybe) on the growth chart and will weigh around 260 pounds. To place this in the right context, he’s about seven inches and 45 pounds smaller than the prototype defensive line recruit at UGA.
If DawgNation labeled him as tough as any member of the 2020 class in Athens, we wouldn’t be wrong.
If we labeled him the 2020 freshman most likely to get into a fight the first week of practice, we might even get the one right, too.
Those traits broadly skim the surface here. He’s the sort who will ask if he can take his shirt off during an interview. He says it in a way that he’s not joking.