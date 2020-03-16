Cade Brock: The 2020 UGA recruit you didn’t know you were going to love reading about today

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about a pair of lifelong friends, their many fights and why preferred walk-on Cade Brock should help Georgia more than probably than anyone ever thinks. Except for Cade Brock. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger can bench press approximately 375 pounds. The nation’s No. 1 center (247Sports Composite) signed with Georgia. He’s maybe repped out about 375 interviews in his time as a recruit. At least. But maybe not one quite like the conversation he recently had with DawgNation. The subject for this one was Cade Brock.

Brock is a preferred walk-on DL in the 2020 class out of Darlington School in Rome. “I quite honestly didn’t even know he was a preferred walk-on in our class until he told me,” Van Pran-Granger said. “I just thought he was another one of the guys.”

Just one of the guys. That’s a spot preferred walk-ons don’t reach with the signees before they enroll at UGA. Brock has zero stars on the 247Sports Composite. The good folks at 247Sports gave him a pure 2-star rating. What’s so different about Brock? Well, a lot.