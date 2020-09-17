NCAA grants Cade Mays waiver for 2020 season, now waiting on SEC

The NCAA has reversed course on Cade Mays, granting him a waiver to play during the 2020 season. But it is not yet a done deal that he will see the field, as he now needs a waiver from the SEC, given his intraconference transfer status.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the news to reporters on Thursday. Pruitt added that he was unsure of a timeline on getting approval from the SEC.

“The next thing is the SEC,” Pruitt told reporters, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Blake Toppenmeyer. “It is a good thing our governing body decided to allow him to play. Now, we go to the SEC. I have not really had a chance to talk much (with SEC Commissioner) Greg (Sankey) about it. I know this, in this whole thing, this pandemic, Greg Sankey has done a terrific job with everybody in this conference. His No. 1 thing has always been the protection of the players and putting our athletes first.”