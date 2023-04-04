Live Updates: Georgia quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff meet with media
ATHENS -- Georgia quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff were scheduled to meet with the media for the first time in their career with the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Beck and Vandagriff have been splitting first-team reps this spring, competing to replace Stetson Bennett as Georgia’s starting quarterback.
Beck, who played his high school football at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, is entering his fourth season in the program.
He was originally an Alabama football commit before flipping to the Bulldogs.
Outgoing Tide quarterback Bryce Young didn’t start seriously looking at Alabama until after Beck de-committed, according to his father, Craig Young.
Vandagriff, meanwhile, was once committed to Oklahoma before flipping to Georgia.
Vandagriff played at nearby Prince Avenue Christian High School in Bogart.