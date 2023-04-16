Carson Beck makes strong QB1 statement on G-Day: ‘I felt like everything was working’

ATHENS — Content was the word used by Carson Beck when describing his thoughts on his spring. Ecstatic might be a better word for those who watched Beck lead the first-team offense for Georgia on Saturday.

Beck was the only quarterback of the three to not throw an interception on Saturday. While working with the second-team offense, he completed an additional two passes for 20 yards on four attempts. Despite having nation’s best tight end in Brock Bowers, Beck didn’t lock on to just one pass catcher. He spread the ball around. He dropped a dime over Bowers’ shoulder on the first drive. Then he found Ladd McConkey downfield. His touchdown pass went to Arian Smith. Beck displayed confidence while executing Georgia’s offense on Saturday. Almost like he had been waiting for this moment. “Confidence builds with reps,” Beck said. “Compared from my freshman year to now my confidence has grown exponentially. I only see it growing more from here.” Related: Georgia football instant observations as Carson Beck shines on G-Day That confidence was felt by teammates. Safety Javon Bullard noted how Beck got the better of the Georgia defense to start the afternoon.

The Georgia safety expects to see that same level of play come the fall, when Georgia opens the season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. “The offense came out and gave it to the defense,” Bullard said. “We went in there a little lackadaisical. As far as Carson, I think he’s a very intelligent quarterback, very talented quarterback. One of those guys that I feel like the ball is in his hands, we have a huge chance of winning those games. Just excited to see Carson develop.” One strong day though does not a starting quarterback make. Beck knows that better than anyone, as he has had strong spring performances in the past. He expects to continue to battle Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton into the fall. Vandagriff was 13 of 25 on the afternoon for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He was just 4 of 11 while working with the first-team offense and was intercepted by Tykee Smith. Gunner Stockton was limited to working with the second-team offense. He completed 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 144 yards and added a rushing touchdown. He was intercepted by Raylen Wilson off a deflection. Wilson returned the interception for a touchdown. Kirby Smart wasn’t surprised by Beck’s performance. Beck has a leg up on Vandagriff and Stockton when it comes to experience and Saturday showcased the value of that. Now, Smart wants to see Beck and the other quarterbacks continue to improve over the rest of the offseason. He estimated Georgia has completed only about 25 percent of its practices to this point. He’d like that number to be closer to 100 percent before firmly settling on a quarterback.

“I was really pleased with all three quarterbacks,” Smart said diplomatically. “What you saw today was similar to what we’ve seen all spring. We have three really good quarterbacks who can make the throws and do a really good job. I was pleased with those guys.” Parroting his coach, Beck mentioned he wants to continue working with the wide receivers to better develop chemistry. Saturday was a good day for Beck. He capped off his fourth set of spring practice by making it clear he’s the top option at quarterback for Georgia. But he knows the work has only just begun and he’s still got plenty of room to grow. That thought should make Georgia observers very excited about what Beck could become as he grows into likely being Georgia’s starting quarterback. “I’m content with the way I attacked and performed throughout spring,” Beck said. “Really just focusing on myself first and foremost and trying to better myself in the little areas.” Carson Beck recaps his spring game performance

UGA News