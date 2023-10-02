clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Carson Beck earns praise from Kirk Herbstreit, Kirby Smart following first …
ATHENS — Carson Beck will have more impressive statistical performances than he did on Saturday. He threw for 313 yards on 33 pass attempts. His first touchdown didn’t come …
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates what comes next for …
ATHENS — For the first time in a while, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t have to spend a lengthy part of his press conference discussing the health of his team.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV Network announced for Week 7 game
ATHENS — The Georgia football team is coming off its first road game of the season, a 27-20 win over Auburn.
Connor Riley
Mark Richt announces Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl charity event, shares chuckle …
ATHENS --- College Football Hall of Fame coach Mark Richt made a special appearance at Georgia on Monday, sharing plans for an upcoming charity event.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, injury news, practice notes for …
The No. 1 Georgia football team takes on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for …
Connor Riley
