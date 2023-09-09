Carson Beck moved to 2-0 as the Georgia starting quarterback on Saturday, and he felt good about how he went about it.

“I felt good I felt comfortable, (and) I felt confident as well,” Beck told ESPN after the game. “I thought we executed at a high level.”

Georgia struck for four touchdowns in the second quarter of its 45-3 win over Ball State at Sanford Stadium, moving to 2-0 with a home game against South Carolina on deck.

Beck was 23-of-30 passing for 283 yards and 2 touchdowns and an interception before leaving the game at the end of the third quarter.

Georgia out-gained Ball State 386 yards to 224.

“We did what we wanted to, " Beck said. “Coach (Mike) Bobo called the plays and we executed.”

Beck, a fourth-year junior, said he felt the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs showed improvement from their 48-7 opening game win over UT-Martin.

“I thought everything was better,” Beck said. “As an offense we moved the ball better, we ran the ball better, and we threw the ball better.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart seemed to agree when interviewed after taking Beck out after the third quarter.

“We have a quarterback that’s an accurate passer,” Smart said. “We’ve got some explosive players around him, and we’re still try to figure all that out.”