ATHENS — Georgia made sure momentum will not be an issue as college football moves toward the final conference championship game weekend in history.

The pending 24-team College Football Playoff has led to the eradication of conference championship games starting in 2027, but the seeding for this final year of a 12-team CFP playoff will be determined by the results of the upcoming league title games.

The SEC Championship Game will take center stage as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, fresh off a 63-0 win over in-state rival Georgia Tech, will play No. 3 Texas at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Both Georgia (11-1) and the Longhorns (10-2) should make the 12-team CFP field regardless of the game’s outcome.

No. 5-ranked Tennessee, with its 26-12 win over Vanderbilt, is sure to lock down a third spot for the SEC and host a first-round playoff game in Knoxville.

Three teams might be all the SEC gets into the CFP field, however, after an unranked Auburn stunned No. 6 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, 30-23, handing the Tide its third loss of the season.

How far down the CFP Selection Committee drops Alabama in the rankings it will release on Tuesday is hard to gauge.

The committee has been high on the Tide as a result of its schedule strength, even as it dropped Alabama from No. 3 to No. 6 on Tuesday after it won last Saturday over FCS-level Chattanooga, 47-0.

Big Ten shuffle

The Big Ten could have one or two teams in the field, depending on who wins its league championship game and Alabama’s drop in the rankings.

The Big Ten’s two-highest ranked teams — No. 9 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon — lost on Saturday, sending the league’s tiebreaker into a tizzy.

Indiana (10-2) will play UCLA (10-2) at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the league’s automatic berth on the line.

The Hoosiers and Bruins emerged from the Big Ten’s tiebreaker after the Ducks’ surprising 33-27 double-overtime loss to No 24 Washington.

Iowa, ranked No. 13, beat No. 25 Nebraska by a 31-7 count to finish the regular season with a 10-2 record and could be in line for an at-large CFP berth depending on Alabama’s rank.

The Crimson Tide’s resume got a bump with Kentucky likely to climb back into the CFP’s Top 25 after the Wildcats beat No. 19 Louisville, 24-21.

Alabama won at Kentucky, 45.-17, the second week of the season.

The fact Auburn should climb into the CFP rankings also helps the Tide — all three of Alabama’s losses will have come to ranked opponents: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Tennessee and soon-to-be ranked Auburn.

Iowa’s sole win over a team that figures to make the CFP rankings on Tuesday was a 41-24 victory over Washington, while the Hawkeyes’ two losses came against No. 21 Ohio State and at an unranked Minnesota.

ACC, Big 12 hold up

Miami (11-1) and Wake Forest (11-1) will play in the ACC Championship Game at noon on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., with seeding on the line.

The Hurricanes and Demon Deacons both appear set to secure spots in the 12-team playoff field barring a blowout margin. Miami defeated Wake Forest, 33-20, on Sept. 18 this season in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Big 12 should have three teams in the 12-team field.

Utah (12-0) and Texas Tech (11-1) play at 8 p.m. on Friday in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Both the Utes and Red Raiders should make the CFP field, regardless of the outcome.

BYU (10-2) was No. 10 in the most recent CFP rankings, and with its 28-24 win over Notre Dame on Oct. 17, the Cougars should say safely within the top 11 teams in the rankings.

The 12th and final seed in the field will go to the highest-ranked league champion from the Group of 6 conferences.

Boise State (10-2) is projected to get that spot, but it will need to beat San Diego State in the Pac-12 championship game at 8 p.m. on Friday to secure the spot.

The Aztecs upset the Broncos, 22-20 in Boise, on Nov. 21.

Here’s how the CFP rankings should look when released on Tuesday night (Arizona and Houston involved in late games):

1. Georgia (11-1)

Beat Georgia Tech, 63-0

2. Utah (12-0)

Beat West Virginia, 52-28

3. Texas (10-2)

Won at Texas A&M, 16-6

4. Notre Dame (11-1)

Won at Syracuse, 52-17

5. Miami (11-1)

Beat Boston College, 45-11

6. Tennessee (10-2)

Won at Vanderbilt, 26-12

7. Wake Forest (11-1)

Beat Duke, 31-7

8. BYU (10-2)

Beat Cincinnati, 42-10

9. Texas Tech (11-1)

Beat TCU, 48-27

10. Alabama (9-3)

Lost to Auburn, 30-23

11. Indiana (10-2)

Beat Purdue, 41-14

12. Iowa (10-2)

Beat No. 25 Nebraska, 31-7

13. USC (9-3)

Won at No. 9 UCLA, 45-10

14. UCLA (10-2)

Lost to No. 15 USC, 45-10

15. Arizona (9-3)

Beat Arizona State, 42-21

16. Oklahoma (8-4)

Won at No. 23 Missouri, 34-31

17. Houston (9-3)

Beat Baylor, 30-27

18. Florida (8-4)

Won at Florida State, 26-10

19. Washington (8-4)

Won at No. 12 Oregon, 33-27 (2OT)

20. Oregon (8-4)

Lost to No. 24 Washington, 33-27 (2OT)

21. Ohio State (8-4)

Beat Michigan, 45-0

22. Ole Miss (8-4)

Beat Mississippi State, 41-17

23. Auburn (8-4)

Won at Alabama, 30-23

24. Kentucky (8-4)

Beat No. 19 Louisville, 24-21

25. Boise State (10-2)

Won at Colorado State, 49-28