Georgia vaults to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings

Kirby Smart: ‘They were not good today,’ Georgia has disappointing …
Jaden Hamlin: 3-star JUCO target said Georgia ‘set the standard very …
Tennessee expert gives Vols ‘fighting chance,’ reveals telltale stats …
Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims feels good after providing lift
Georgia’s Brock Bowers ready for Tennessee, details speedy recovery …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.