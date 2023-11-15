clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia vaults to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings
Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.
Mike Griffith
Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims feels good after providing lift
Carson Beck got the DawgNation game ball, Brock Bowers got the headlines and the running backs made the highlight reels.
Mike Griffith
Georgia’s Brock Bowers ready for Tennessee, details speedy recovery process
ATHENS – Brock Bowers is ready to go again for Georgia football against Tennessee on Saturday.
Jack Leo
Kirby Smart: ‘They were not good today,’ Georgia has disappointing practice
Georgia players made a challenging week of preparation for Tennessee even harder on themselves with a subpar practice on Tuesday night, per the head coach.
Mike Griffith
Tennessee expert gives Vols ‘fighting chance,’ reveals telltale stats in …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Josh Heupel gives Tennessee “a fighting chance” for an upset against Georgia, according to SportsSource.TV host John Pennington.
Mike Griffith
Mike Griffith
Jeff Sentell
Mike Griffith
Mike Griffith
Jack Leo
