The SEC has provided an updated look at the availability report for both Georgia and Florida heading into Saturday’s game.

The biggest change for Georgia involves running back Chauncey Bowens, who was ruled out. Bowens has missed Georgia’s last two games after suffering a foot injury. He’s rushed for 124 yards this season, while adding 132 receiving yards. He’s scored seven total touchdowns.

Bowens scored the game-winning touchdown last year against the Gators, a school he was once committed to as a recruit.

As for KJ Bolden, he is still questionable for Saturday’s game. Bolden missed Georgia’s game against Auburn after starting the first six games of the season. He has 22 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups for the Bulldogs.

Ja’Marley Riddle started in his place against Auburn.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion is also questionable. He last played against Arkansas. He has three catches on the season for 28 yards.

Defensive back Tyriq Green, wide receiver Thomas Blackshear and outside linebacker Amaris Williams were listed as out.

Smart did provide an update on Williams, though the Georgia coach declined to say if he could return this season.

“Doing great,” Smart said of the Auburn transfer. “He’s working hard. Day-to-day, he comes out with us and is able to get some parts of a practice like flex and does some things with us to stay part of the group. But he’s not in any shape to play or anything right now.”

As for Florida, quarterbacks Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones were again listed as questionable. Philo did not play against Texas, as Jones started in the Florida win.

Philo started the first six games of the season.

“Both very talented,” Smart said. “One beat Ole Miss handily. One beat Texas on the road. They’re both completely capable good players. Known about both of them for a long time. In terms of their ability, they’re both plenty capable, especially in Buster (Faulkner)’s offense.”

Both teams are coming off a bye last week, giving both teams the chance to get healthy. Running back Nate Frazier and defensive back Kyron Jones were not listed on the availability report, as had been the case prior to Georgia’s game against Auburn.

Georgia takes on Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC. The SEC will provide an additional availability report on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia football injury report