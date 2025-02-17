There have been some changes with regard to Georgia and how it manages the NIL front.

Tanner Potts is now the CEO of the Classic City Collective. He had previously been Georgia’s assistant athletic director of NIL and strategic initiatives, coming to school in 2022.

“I embrace this new challenge with a lot of enthusiasm,” Potts said in a statement. “We are committed to maintaining a strong partnership with UGA Athletics as we navigate this evolving landscape of collegiate sports. My priority is ensuring that all our decisions are consistent with our mission: to manage resources efficiently while providing ethical and effective support to our student-athletes.”

Potts takes over for Matt Hibbs, who is the executive vice president of Pathway Sports and Entertainment. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports recently reported that Pathway has secured video game NIL agreements from players at Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Texas Tech, Illinois and Wisconsin.

In other staff changes, Steve Drummond is now Georgia’s Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Marketing Officer, according to his updated bio on Georgiadogs.com. In this role, Drummond will be responsible for developing and managing partnerships with brands, donors, and NIL platforms to create opportunities for student-athletes.

Drummond first came to Georgia in October of 2023, working in internal and external communications and developing creative strategy. Prior to that, Drummond had worked with the Carolina Panthers.

The moves come just months before the House settlement is ratified, which will introduce revenue sharing into the sport. Schools are expected to share approximately $20.5 million, starting on July 1. That money will come directly from the schools, and NIL deals will come from collectives and function outside of the money doled out in revenue sharing.

The final approval hearing in the House settlement is set for April 7.