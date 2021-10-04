Looking back on one of the best UGA teams ‘that doesn’t get talked about’

Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back to when Georgia gave Arkansas a 30-3 beatdown in the 2002 SEC championship with one of the players who played a pivotal role in the Bulldogs’ success that season.

Classic Moment: Looking back to one of the best UGA teams ‘that doesn’t get talked about’

Georgia blasted Arkansas 37-0 Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It was the kind of thorough beatdown that left Bulldogs fans feeling plenty satisfied, and it was reminiscent of another UGA victory against Arkansas from the past -- including a stifling defensive performance and a tone-setting block punt in the first quarter that signified the rout that would follow.

That game, of course, was the 2002 SEC championship game -- which the Bulldogs won 30-3 vs. Arkansas.