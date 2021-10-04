Looking back on one of the best UGA teams ‘that doesn’t get talked about’
Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back to when Georgia gave Arkansas a 30-3 beatdown in the 2002 SEC championship with one of the players who played a pivotal role in the Bulldogs’ success that season.
Classic Moment: Looking back to one of the best UGA teams ‘that doesn’t get talked about’
Georgia blasted Arkansas 37-0 Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It was the kind of thorough beatdown that left Bulldogs fans feeling plenty satisfied, and it was reminiscent of another UGA victory against Arkansas from the past -- including a stifling defensive performance and a tone-setting block punt in the first quarter that signified the rout that would follow.
That game, of course, was the 2002 SEC championship game -- which the Bulldogs won 30-3 vs. Arkansas.
Saturday’s blocked punt came at the hands of walk-on Dan Jackson, and it resulted in Zamir White falling on the football for a touchdown.
In 2002, it was Decory Bryant who did the honors.
Similarly, the Razorbacks offense was stonewalled by the UGA defense in 2002 much like was Saturday. Arkansas didn’t gain enough yards for a first down until late in the first quarter, and only managed five first downs for the entire game.
Dominant defense was the norm for UGA in 2002, yet the offense was high-powered as well. The championship game performance was one of eight games that season in which the Bulldogs exceeded 30 points scored -- including five games in which they surpassed 40.
One of that team’s most important players, record-setting wide receiver Terrence Edwards, joined DawgNation Daily this week to look back on that classic moment against the Razorbacks, and to make the case that the 2002 SEC champion Bulldogs are often overlooked on the list of top UGA teams.
For more on that season, and the classic moment against Arkansas, check out the latest edition of DawgNation’s Classic Moment, linked below.