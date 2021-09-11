Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on UGA safety Christopher Smith’s interception return for a touchdown in last Saturday’s win vs. Clemson and the long road from humble beginnings that led Smith to that moment.

Classic Moment: Georgia DB goes from humble beginnings to heroic moment

In the age of name, image and likeness revenue stories, where it’s now commonplace to hear of college football players cashing in on their so-called “brand,” it’s easy to imagine the sport as an endlessly glamorous experience. And for some, perhaps it is.

However, what’s true for most is that the journey can be a grind. The enviable position players find themselves in at the top of the sport -- especially at a place like Georgia -- is often a far cry from how things began.