Georgia DB goes from humble beginnings to heroic moment
Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on UGA safety Christopher Smith’s interception return for a touchdown in last Saturday’s win vs. Clemson and the long road from humble beginnings that led Smith to that moment.
Classic Moment: Georgia DB goes from humble beginnings to heroic moment
In the age of name, image and likeness revenue stories, where it’s now commonplace to hear of college football players cashing in on their so-called “brand,” it’s easy to imagine the sport as an endlessly glamorous experience. And for some, perhaps it is.
However, what’s true for most is that the journey can be a grind. The enviable position players find themselves in at the top of the sport -- especially at a place like Georgia -- is often a far cry from how things began.
UGA safety Christopher Smith is an example of that.
Smith thrilled the crowd of Bulldogs fans in Charlotte, N.C. last Saturday with his interception return for a touchdown -- which helped lead UGA to victory against Clemson.
It was a classic moment provided by a somewhat unlikely source. Smith has been a pivotal member of the Bulldogs’ secondary since thrust into a starting role last season after an accident left then-starter Richard LeCount injured. Yet, even after that emergence, Smith’s story is still somewhat less familiar to some fans than other more high-profile members of UGA defense.
However, based on the way Smith played vs. the Tigers, it’s time to learn more about him.
His story is an inspiring one. And he told it to DawgNation years ago during a meet and greet with fans captured on video.
Smith’s formative years as a player didn’t come wrapped in luxury, but his gratitude for an opportunity seemingly never wavered.
No one could tell the story better than Smith himself, so click on the video below for more from Smith.