Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on the Bulldogs’ 2002 win vs. Clemson -- a thrilling game that included a bold coaching decision from UGA’s head man at the time, Mark Richt. Classic Moment: Postgame comments got former UGA great in hot water after big win. vs. Clemson Georgia has had a great rivalry with Clemson dating back decades. Many of the most thrilling contests in the series were played in the 1980s, but the rivalry was also renewed in the season opener in 2002 -- which was the second season for Mark Richt as Bulldogs coach.

That game, like so many between the two teams, was hard fought and closely contested. The pivotal moment came late in the fourth quarter when Richt made the decision to go for it on fourth down in his own territory with a three point lead in the hopes of securing a first down, running out the clock and removing any chance Clemson could get another possession. The call worked as Richt had planned, but the strategy was unorthodox for the time. In fact, one of the Bulldogs’ top players, All-American offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb offered a colorful description for Richt’s bold call that later earned him a trip to his coach’s office.