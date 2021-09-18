Looking back to when legendary former coach learned special UGA tradition
Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on when legendary former Virginia Tech coach embraced an attempt to learn to “call the Dawgs” as a way of celebrating his son, Shane, joining UGA coach Kirby Smart’s first staff in 2016.
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer enters Saturday’s game as an opponent to Georgia’s Kirby Smart. But when Smart began his career with the Bulldogs in 2016, Beamer was an ally, serving as an assistant on Smart’s first staff.
Beamer’s arrival at UGA also quickly became a family affair.
Beamer is, of course, the son of legendary former Virginia Tech Frank Beamer.
The Beamer family has had ties to the state of Georgia for years -- owning vacation property near Lake Oconee.
When Shane was hired by Smart, the eldest Beamer was apparently so happy about the news that he appeared in a promotional video for his lake community learning to, as UGA fans would say, “call the Dawgs.”
The attempt produced humorous results.
Frank Beamer later made an appearance on one of the earliest episodes of DawgNation Daily to discuss Shane joining Smart at UGA, and to poke fun at himself for his effort at replicating one of Bulldogs’ fans favorite traditions.
Beamer was a great sport about it all, and very complimentary of the football history at UGA. Although it’s safe to say, he’ll probably be rooting for the Gamecocks and his son’s new employer Saturday.
Either way, Beamer’s comments offer a fun look back at the start of the Smart era, and are the subject of this week’s edition of the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager -- which is linked below.