Legend may not be a strong enough word to describe Claude Felton. And after working at the University of Georgia for over 40 years, Felton is retiring.

During his time at Georgia, Felton served in a number of roles including Senior Associate Athletic Director, Associate and Assistant Athletic Director, Sports Communication Director and, most recently, the Loran Smith Senior Associate Athletic Director.

Georgia released a statement announcing that Felton’s final day will be Wednesday.

“Lots of time has gone by and some unbelievable experiences and memories have come my way,” Felton said. “I’ve worked with some terrific presidents, athletic directors, some of the greatest coaches and athletes in the history of collegiate sports, and legendary media on all levels from national writers and network television to radio stations and weekly newspapers around the state. I’ve been blessed with the greatest group of full-time staff members, graduate assistants, and undergrad students I could have imagined who have done remarkable work and are responsible for always somehow making me look good.”

Felton was recently inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and had previously been a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame.

“Claude Felton is one of the most influential figures in the history of Georgia Athletics,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “His honesty, humility, attention to detail and congenial spirit have elevated all of our athletic programs throughout his 45-year association with the Bulldogs. I know his mentors Dan Magill and Vince Dooley would say ‘job well done,’ as they look back on Claude’s outstanding career. He has meant so much to me and so many others, and we wish him all the best during this next phase of his life.”

Georgia first hired Felton in July of 1979 to serve as Georgia’s Sports Information Director. Prior to that he worked as the Director of Public Relations at Georgia Southern University.

Felton earned ABJ and M.A. Degrees from the University of Georgia.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Claude Felton for his unwavering commitment spanning four decades to the University of Georgia and our Athletic Association,” UGA president Jere W. Morehead said. “Claude, through his dedication and passion, has not only conveyed the triumphs of our student-athletes and coaches but has also intricately woven the narrative of the rich sports history of the University of Georgia.”