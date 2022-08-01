Former UGA 5-star signee finds a new home

Webb, who announced his transfer from UGA last April, will play this season at Jacksonville State, according to the team’s official roster.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb is from Oxford, Ala., located around 15 miles from his new college team. Jacksonville State is an FCS school coached by Rich Rodriguez, the former head coach at Michigan, West Virginia and Arizona.

Webb is only a redshirt sophomore, and he will have up to three years of college eligibility remaining.

Back in 2019, Webb was a 5-star recruit, and rated as the No. 1 center in the nation. He was ranked as the state’s of Alabama’s No. 2 recruit, trailing only receiver George Pickens of Hoover. Quarterback Bo Nix of Pinson was the state’s No. 3.

Webb played in a total of five games as a freshman and sophomore, and did not appear in any games last year during UGA’s national championship season.