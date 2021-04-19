Confident Clemson writer: Tigers ‘far better than UGA at this point’

ATHENS — The Georgia football game with Clemson will receive plenty of hype, build-up and analysis before it kicks off on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

‘Now or never’ for Georgia football coach Kirby Smart only half true

Credit Tigers’ blogger and former Atlanta radio host and Clemson grande Jeff Benedict with being among the first to provide an analysis after both teams’ scrimmages.

Benedict certainly didn’t waste time making his stance clear, declaring that “No one has accomplished less with more than UGA head coach Kirby Smart” before wading into his hot take that Clemson is better.

It’s accurate the teams have similar strengths and weaknesses, both teams optimistic about their quarterbacks and defensive linemen, while also concerned with their respective defensive backs and offensive line.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has actually already faced off with Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei twice in high school, the rivals meeting in the Los Angeles area “Trinity League.”

Uiagalelei had a solid enough spring game, 20-of-28 passing for 174 yards the TD, but The State newspaper noted he held on to the ball too long at times.

Daniels, meanwhile, was nearly flawless in the Georgia G-Day on Saturday, 28-of-41 passing for 324 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

UGA does, however, have questions at the receiver position with George Pickens (knee) out for most if not all of next season. Other top receivers — Jermaine Burton (hyperextension) and Dominick Blaylock (ACL) — were also still recovering from knee injuries to the extent of missing the spring game.

The Georgia receiving corps, even when fully healthy, does not measure up to what LSU and Alabama have displayed in the past two College Football Playoff Championship Games.

Benedict asserts that in addition to having a better coaching staff, Clemson also has more talent at receiver, tight end, running back, linebacker and special teams.

In conclusion, Benedict declares “Clemson football is far better than UGA at this point and the score will reflect that UGA is once again nothing more than pretenders instead of contenders.”

If nothing else, the “Rubbing the Rock” blog has made its stance clear from the onset, entering into an offseason conversation between fanbases about this traditional rivalry that is sure to continue all summer.

Clemson fans are among the most confident on Twitter, but it’s a sure bet Georgia fans will remind them the Bulldogs are the last SEC team to defeat the Tigers in the regular season, winning 45-21 in 2014.