ATHENS — Georgia handled the No. 1 ranking much better against Missouri.

After losing to Auburn the last time Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, Georgia dominated Missouri 48-21 to move to 9-1 on the season.

With the win, Georgia strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12.

Utah is No. 2, with coming Notre Dame at No. 3. UCLA is ranked No. 4 while Indiana is No. 5 in the rankings.

The Bulldogs have been dominant since the loss to Auburn. Georgia has led by 24 points in the first half of each of its last three games.

Yet Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows that if this team is to end the season with the No. 1 ranking, and a national championship, his team is going to have to keep improving.

“They have to keep getting better,” Smart said. “They have to keep getting better. We’re going to go play a really, really, really good, hot team on the road. Then who knows what else we’ve got ahead of us in terms of playing. You’re only going to play better teams. The teams that tend to go the longest are the teams that stay the hottest or get the hottest.”

Georgia is 7-1 in SEC play and wraps things up with a road trip to South Carolina this weekend. The Gamecocks are coming off a 34-6 road loss to Arkansas. South Carolina did not have quarterback Lanorris Sellers available on Saturday.

With a win over the Gamecocks, Georgia will clinch a berth in the SEC championship game.

“We’ve done a lot of good things in November, but this team will be measured by November and months afterwards. We have to stay level-headed and get better,” Smart said. “That is harder than ever because the noise gets louder. They’re closer to decisions that impact them the rest of their life and distractions just mount up.”

Following the South Carolina game, the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech at home. The Yellow Jackets picked up a road win over Clemson on Saturday but are still just 3-7 on the season.

Georgia’s game against South Carolina is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12 below. The AP Poll for this week will come out on Monday. The next College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday night.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12