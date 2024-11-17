ATHENS — Rankings are a sore subject for head coach Kirby Smart at the moment.

His Georgia team now sits at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13. The Bulldogs moved up thanks to a 31-17 win over Tennesssee, who dropped from No. 4 to No. 11 in the rankings.

But after Saturday’s win, Smart voiced his displeasure with the College Football Playoff committee and how it ranks teams. Georgia fell from No. 3 to No. 12 after its previous loss to Ole Miss.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I really don’t,” Smart said. “I wish they could really define the criteria. I wish they could do the eyeball test where they come down here and look at the people we’re playing against and look at them. And you can’t see that stuff on TV. So I don’t know what they look for, but that’s for somebody else to decide. I’m worried about our team.”

The win for Georgia completes its portion of SEC play, as Georgia went 6-2. The Bulldogs have a win over No. 3 Texas, with the Longhorns being the highest-ranked team in the SEC.

But Georgia also has losses to No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss. Oregon maintained its No. 1 ranking, with Ohio State landing at No. 2. Penn State is No. 4 while Indiana is No. 5.

With the SEC schedule complete, Smart knows the most difficult portion of Georgia’s schedule is complete.

“I mean, everybody thinks we should win every game. I’m very proud of our team,” Smart said. “If you told me that this group would be this resilient, I would probably say I don’t doubt it, because they’re great kids. And they played the toughest schedule in our league, and we still got two games left of tough teams. Georgia Tech’s been a great team, and UMass has played three or four SEC teams already.”

Georgia hosts UMass this coming Saturday. The game is set for a 12:45 p.m. ET start, with SEC Network broadcasting the game.

As for the updated College Football Playoff rankings, those will debut on Tuesday.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13