ATHENS — Georgia left little doubt about who runs the state of Georgia in its 63-0 win over rival Georgia Tech.

Thanks to another massive win, the Bulldogs retained their No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14.

Just behind Georgia is Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Texas at No. 5.

There was a shake-up at the top of the polls after Alabama lost 30-23 at home to rival Auburn on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide had just three points after halftime and are now in serious jeopardy of missing the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons under Kalen DeBoer. Alabama fell from No. 5 to No. 13.

With the win on Saturday, Georgia is safely in the College Football Playoff field. But before the final College Football Playoff rankings are announced on next Sunday, Georgia has some business to attend to in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs will take on the Texas Longhorns in what will be the final SEC championship game. Texas is coming off a 16-6 win over rival Texas A&M on Friday.

This will be the fourth time in the previous three seasons that these two schools have met. Georgia has won all three of those games, including the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

“Every time we’ve played, it’s been a classic, and I’m excited to be able to play in another one,” Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie said. “Especially in the SEC Championship, which we take that game so seriously. We love it. I can’t believe it’s the last year of it. I mean, it’s one of our favorite games. Some of my best memories in college have been the SEC Championship, and some of my worst, too, my freshman year. So it’s a chance to go out there and keep building this team.”

Georgia has won each of the previous two SEC championship games. With a win on Saturday, Georgia would join Florida and Alabama as the only programs to win three consecutive SEC championships. Georgia has not won three consecutive SEC titles since the Bulldogs did so from 1980 through 1982 when Herschel Walker led the team.

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night. Georgia’s game against Texas is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET kick on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14 below