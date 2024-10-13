ATHENS — Georgia football will have another top 5 matchup on its schedule this week, as the Bulldogs travel to Austin, Texas, to play the Texas Longhorns.

Both teams find themselves ranked in the top 5 of the Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, with Texas sliding in at No. 1, while Georgia remains at No. 4.

The two SEC schools played very different games on Saturday. Texas picked up a big win in its rivalry game against Oklahoma, trouncing the Sooners 34-3. Texas has won all of its games by double digits this season and is the only unbeaten team left in the SEC.

Georgia meanwhile had an up-and-down showing against Mississippi State. Georgia came away with a 41-31 win. While Georgia looked to cruise at times, the final score accurately shows it was a far more nervy game than it should’ve been.

Now Georgia will have to go on the road and be at its best in a venue Kirby Smart has never coached in.

“I’ve been, but I’ve never been for a game,” Smart said. “I’ve been there to meet with their staff like years ago. But I don’t know. I mean, I know it’s the SEC environment. I know it’s a top-10 matchup. I mean, you’re talking about powerhouse programs. So, at least we played at Kentucky, which was really hard. We played at Alabama, which was really hard. And so we’ve got some experience in that environment. But it’ll be a road environment.”

This will be the first time Smart faces off against former Nick Saban assistant Steve Sarkisian.

There was plenty of movement at the top of this week’s Coaches Poll, after Oregon beat Ohio State 32-31. The Ducks come in at No. 2, while Penn State is No. 3. Ohio State is now No. 5.

This will be Georgia’s second top 5 game of the season, as the Bulldogs played Alabama earlier in the year. The Crimson Tide handed Georgia a loss that day, with Alabama winning 41-34. That game was also played on the road.

Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET showdown, with ABC broadcasting the game.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8 below

Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 8