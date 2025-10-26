ATHENS — Georgia did not have to sweat out a result this weekend, with the Bulldogs being off.

Georgia stayed at No. 5 in Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 10, as Indiana, Texas A&M and Alabama all won this weekend.

But Alabama came very close to losing, as the Crimson Tide scored 15 points in the final three minutes of its 29-22 win over South Carolina. Alabama sits at 6-1 on the season, sporting the same record as Georgia.

The Crimson Tide and Aggies are both unbeaten in SEC play, having a leg up on a path to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. Alabama already has a head-to-head win over Georgia.

The Bulldogs are one of four teams that have just one loss in SEC play. Texas and Vanderbilt, who each have one conference loss, play each other this week.

Both teams won in dramatic fashion on Saturday, with Vanderbilt winning as Missouri’s Hail Mary fell short. Texas meanwhile rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Mississippi State in overtime.

Texas comes to Athens on Nov. 15 in what will be Georgia’s final SEC game of the season.

The other one-loss SEC team is Ole Miss, who pulled out a 34-26 road win over the Oklahoma Sooners. It was a bounceback effort for the Rebels, who lost 43-35 to Georgia the week before.

As we move closer to the College Football Playoff, the win over Ole Miss figures to get only more impressive.

Georgia must continue winning to get back to the College Football Playoff. That task resumes this Saturday, when Georgia heads to Jacksonville, Florida to face the Florida Gators.

Florida is 3-4 on the season and coming off a bye as well. Florida fired Billy Napier following its loss to Texas A&M, with Billy Gonzales taking over as the interim coach.

“We’re working on Florida,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re working on other opponents we have coming down the road because we think it’s important to do that and get exposure to something that’s different. You don’t want to be in unfamiliar territory when you’ve got these games and these short weeks when you have time right now to look at it.

“So, yes, we’re going to be working on Florida. Yes, we’re working on opponents. And yes, we’re working on us.”

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 10 below.

