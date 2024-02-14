ATHENS — Former Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is no longer on the Bulldogs staff, DawgNation has confirmed.

Coach Kirby Smart hired Cochran, a former national strength coach of the year at Alabama, in February of 2020 to an on-field coaching position that he had disparately wanted with the Crimson Tide that Nick Saban would not afford him.

It was a complex time, to be sure, as Covid restrictions prevented Cochran from having the full effect on the recruiting trail that many had anticipated.

Cochran faced more challenges later that year in August, when he stepped away from the UGA team to focus on his mental health.

Cochran’s departure led to Will Muschamp elevating his role from analyst to co-defensive coordinator, as Georgia had an on-field staff position to fill.

Smart and Georgia stood behind Cochran, bringing him back on staff just more than a year later, in October of 2021.

“He’s going to be assisting the special teams staff and helping contribute in an off-field role for the rest of the season,” Smart said. “Happy to have him back.

“Hopefully, going to keep him safe and healthy throughout that process, during the recovery process, but we’re glad to have his energy and enthusiasm back and he’ll help us kind of on an off the field role with special teams.”

UGA has announced no details surrounding the most recent departure of Cochran.

Georgia fans have taken to social media to voice their support and prayers for the Cochran family in the absence of information or confirmation of his well-being.

This is a developing story, and it is expected UGA will release confirmation and information at what it considers the appropriate time.