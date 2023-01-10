Collect Your Souvenirs

Savor this sweet victory for years to come by collecting our series of keepsake editions – the perfect gift for you or that special Dawgs fan in your life.

Here’s where you can find them:

AT OUR STORE

Our online store is the most convenient way to collect your mementos.

Visit ajc.com/dawgsnews to purchase special sections printed on newsprint – just like the copies sold in retail outlets.

You can also buy covers of each of these keepsake sections mounted on commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques so that they can be proudly displayed.