COLLECT YOUR SOUVENIRS
Your Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions!
Savor this sweet victory for years to come by collecting our series of keepsake editions – the perfect gift for you or that special Dawgs fan in your life.
Here’s where you can find them:
AT OUR STORE
Our online store is the most convenient way to collect your mementos.
Visit ajc.com/dawgsnews to purchase special sections printed on newsprint – just like the copies sold in retail outlets.
You can also buy covers of each of these keepsake sections mounted on commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques so that they can be proudly displayed.
Through a partnership with That’s Great News, you can also purchase souvenirs from last year’s national championship, as well as the SEC Championship Game and the Peach Bowl.
AROUND THE METRO AREA
Early Tuesday morning, the first of two souvenir sections – the celebratory edition (PERFECT!) that you saw in the hands of players Monday night – will be available wherever you buy your weekday copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Early Wednesday morning, another keepsake section – this one a 16-page special edition that captures all the action and thrills from Monday night’s game – will be available at Ingles, Kroger, Publix, QT, RaceTrac and select Circle K locations throughout the metropolitan area.
AT THE PRINTING PLANT
Please keep in mind that our printing plant is no longer based in Gwinnett County.
Instead, we will be selling copies of each of our commemorative editions from the lobby of the Gainesville Times on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We only accept cash.
The Gainesville Times is located on 345 Green St. NW in Gainesville.
IN YOUR NEWSPAPER
If you’re a subscriber, we want to thank you for supporting our journalism. To show our appreciation, a copy of the 16-page souvenir section that goes on sale Wednesday morning will be included in the Sunday, Jan. 15 edition delivered to your home.
BUY OUR BOOK
We’re celebrating UGA’s back-to-back national championship with an exclusive book. You can order your 128-page commemorative book by visiting www.triumphbooks.com/Georgia2023 or by calling 1-800-888-4741 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST.
