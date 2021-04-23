CFP Committee hears future expansion options, continues to support 4-team playoff

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff management committee took a peek into the future where the potential for expansion was concerned but remains committed to the four-team model. Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, also said he envisions the CFP getting back to the norm this year after the COVID-19 pandemic limited crowds and traditions and altered schedules. “We are planning to have marching bands, cheerleaders, mascots and the rest of the wonderful traditions at the CFP games,” Hancock said in the CFP release. “We are optimistic, but, of course, everything will depend on the circumstances this fall.”

The management committee was holding its scheduled meeting virtually to discuss its initial plans for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This year’s championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this year. The CFP Semifinals will be at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, and the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. The possible future expansion of the playoffs has remained a popular topic of discussion, even while the current contract calling for a four-team playoff has five years remaining.

The CFP committee received a briefing at its remote two-day meeting this week from a four-person working group charged “considering options for the future format of the playoff for the management committee’s review.” Hancock, in the CFP release, said the working group made it clear “it continues to support and believe in the four-team playoff as it is currently constituted.” Per the release, the working group reviewed 63 different possibilities for change once the current contract expires. Among the possibilities discussed were 6-, 8-, 10-, 12- and 16-team playoff options.