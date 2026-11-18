ATHENS — Thanks to another dominant win this past weekend, Georgia was able to maintain its spot atop the College Football Playoff rankings for this week.

Georgia stayed at No. 1 following the team’s 48-21 win over Missouri.

There was some movement behind Georgia, even with none of the top-10 from last week’s rankings losing this past weekend. Utah is at No. 2, Alabama is No. 3 and UCLA is the No. 4 ranked team. Were the College Football Playoff to start this week, those four teams would get first-round byes.

Georgia has dominated in its last three games, which coincide with the first three College Football Playoff rankings of the year.

Yet Kirby Smart knows the challenge is not to play well in November, but to peak at the end of the season in December and January.

“You’re only going to play better teams,” Smart said on Saturday. “The teams that tend to go the longest are the teams that stay the hottest or get the hottest. We’ve done a lot of good things in November, but this team will be measured by November and months afterward. We have to stay level-headed and get better. That is harder than ever because the noise gets louder.”

Noise will be a factor this week when the Bulldogs go on the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks this week.

Even amid questions regarding No. 21 South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and his availability, Georgia knows it will be walking into a hostile road environment on Saturday.

So far the Bulldogs have handled those well, winning at Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Georgia will have to play well once again to pick up another road win.

“We’re lucky enough to play in great environments wherever they are, and just have fan turnout wherever that is,” Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys said. “And I think we keep our head on straight. There’s a lot of noise outside, whatever it is, for these games. But our team, we’re worried about the guys in the locker room, and we do our thing on the field.”

Georgia’s game against South Carolina is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

You can see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 below. The next edition of College Football Playoff rankings come out on Nov. 24.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

Georgia Utah Alabama UCLA Texas Notre Dame Miami Indiana Tennessee BYU Wake Forest Texas Tech Oregon Ohio State Iowa Kentucky Boise State USC Arizona Houston South Carolina Oklahoma Louisville Florida Ole Miss

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