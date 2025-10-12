ATHENS — For the first time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay will be headed to Athens.

The popular pregame show announced it will be in Athens for Saturday’s game against No. 4 Ole Miss. Both teams won on Saturday, though it was far from a great showing by either side.

Ole Miss held off a late rally from Washington State to remain unbeaten with a 24-21 victory. The Rebels were coming off an off week. The game against Georgia will be the first SEC game of October for Ole Miss.

Georgia will be playing its fourth consecutive SEC foe when it welcomes the Rebels to Sanford Stadium. Georgia began the run with a loss to Alabama before beating Kentucky and Auburn.

The win over Auburn occurred on Saturday, with the Bulldogs rallying back from a 10-0 deficit to win 20-10. It was another second-half shutout for the Georgia defense.

Following the comeback win over Auburn, Smart wasted little time in pivoting to next week’s game against Ole Miss.

“Really proud of this team, guys,” Smart said. “That’s the message. Nothing else needs to be said. And then how hard these guys played in the face of a tough crowd and tough adversity. We need a better atmosphere than that next week by our fans.”

This will be the third-straight year that Georgia and Ole Miss face off. Smart’s team got the best of Lane Kiffin the last time the game was played in Athens, winning 52-17 back in 2023.

Ole Miss returned the favor, beating Georgia 28-10 in Oxford, Mississippi, last year.

This will be the third time Smart and Kiffin meet as head coaches. The two worked on Nick Saban’s staff together at Alabama during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Saban will surely offer some great pregame insights on the ESPN pregame show.

College GameDay was last in Athens for the 2024 game against Tennessee, a game Georgia won.

This will be the 42nd time Georgia appears on College GameDay and the 11th time the Bulldogs have hosted. Georgia is tied with Oklahoma for the fourth-most appearances all-time and moves into a tie for sixth for the most times hosting the pregame show.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.