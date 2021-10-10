(2) Georgia
34
Final
10
(18) Auburn
  • (1) Alabama
    38
    Final
    Texas A&M
    41
  • (18) Auburn
    Sat, 10/16 on CBS @4:00 ET
    (13) Arkansas
    Texas A&M
    Sat, 10/16 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    (20) Florida
    Sat, 10/16 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    LSU
    South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
  • Vanderbilt
    0
    Final
    (20) Florida
    42
    (13) Arkansas
    51
    Final
    (17) Ole Miss
    52
    North Texas
    35
    Final
    Missouri
    48
    LSU
    21
    Final
    (16) Kentucky
    42
  • (1) Alabama
    38
    Final
    Texas A&M
    41
  • (18) Auburn
    Sat, 10/16 on CBS @4:00 ET
    (13) Arkansas
    Texas A&M
    Sat, 10/16 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    (20) Florida
    Sat, 10/16 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    LSU
    South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45

1 of 3

College GameDay announces it’s coming to Athens, again, for Georgia football-Kentucky

College GameDay-Georgia-Kentucky
100221 ATHENS: Georgia tailback Zamir White (right) celebrates recovering a blocked punt against Arkansas in the endzone for a special teams touchdown and a 21-0 lead with Smael Mondon Jr. (left) during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Just two weeks ago, College GameDay was on hand to watch Georgia trounce Arkansas 37-0. It’s actually the third time this season ESPN’s Rece Davis, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and others will be on the same location as the Georgia game. The first was Georgia-Clemson to open the season.

SEC Nation will also be in Athens this weekend.

Georgia-Kentucky figures to be the highest matchup between ranked teams next week, as it will be a battle between the SEC’s last two unbeaten teams. Georgia also seems poised to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Poll this week after Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M.

While Kentucky has not beaten Georgia since Kirby Smart became the head coach, the Wildcats have made things difficult for Georgia. The Bulldogs have scored just a combined 35 points in the last two matchups against Kentucky.

Not helping matters is that Georgia is very banged up entering the game against a physical Kentucky team. The Bulldogs lost two more starters to injury on Saturday when Jamaree Salyer went down with an ankle injury and Chris Smith had a shoulder sprain.

“Again, I don’t know,” Smart said on the status of Salyer and Smith after the win over Auburn. “We’ll probably have to see those guys Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s no definite. We’ve got a lot of guys out. Just look down the list. We’ve got a lot of guys today who did not play.”

Georgia is coming off a 34-10 win over Auburn this past Saturday, while Kentucky put on an impressive showing against LSU, as the Wildcats won 42-21. Kentucky is off to its first 6-0 start since 1950.

Despite ESPN previewing the game, CBS will actually broadcast the contest. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff between the two schools.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextSocial media praises another dominant Georgia performance, Ladd...
Leave a Comment