College GameDay announces it’s coming to Athens, again, for Georgia football-Kentucky

Just two weeks ago, College GameDay was on hand to watch Georgia trounce Arkansas 37-0. It’s actually the third time this season ESPN’s Rece Davis, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and others will be on the same location as the Georgia game. The first was Georgia-Clemson to open the season.

SEC Nation will also be in Athens this weekend.

Georgia-Kentucky figures to be the highest matchup between ranked teams next week, as it will be a battle between the SEC’s last two unbeaten teams. Georgia also seems poised to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Poll this week after Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M.

While Kentucky has not beaten Georgia since Kirby Smart became the head coach, the Wildcats have made things difficult for Georgia. The Bulldogs have scored just a combined 35 points in the last two matchups against Kentucky.

Not helping matters is that Georgia is very banged up entering the game against a physical Kentucky team. The Bulldogs lost two more starters to injury on Saturday when Jamaree Salyer went down with an ankle injury and Chris Smith had a shoulder sprain.

“Again, I don’t know,” Smart said on the status of Salyer and Smith after the win over Auburn. “We’ll probably have to see those guys Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s no definite. We’ve got a lot of guys out. Just look down the list. We’ve got a lot of guys today who did not play.”