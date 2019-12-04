Colorado State to part ways with former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo

Following the 2014 season, Colorado State hired long-time Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. And Bobo’s time at Colorado State is done, as the school announced it had agreed to a mutual parting of ways. Footballscoop.com first reported that the school would part ways with Bobo.

“Unfortunately, the results the last couple of seasons have not been what we wanted. I can assure you this was not a reflection of the commitment and hard work that we all put into the program the last five years. Our players and coaches never quit and fought through the final whistle against Boise State. I am so proud of this entire team and staff for their incredible resolve.”Bobo said. “I leave Colorado State grateful for the opportunity. Lainie, my entire family and I will always cherish the time we spent and relationships formed here at Colorado State and in Ft. Collins. We leave a solid foundation here and I truly believe there are great things ahead for the Rams.”

The statement put out by the school also stated he intends to keep coaching.

Bobo was the head coach at Colorado State for five seasons, where he compiled a 28-35 record. Bobo went to bowl games in each of his first three seasons, but things went off the rails in his final two seasons, as Bobo went 3-9 and 4-8 in his final two seasons.

Even with things not working out at Colorado State, Bobo should be a sought after name as an offensive mind during this coaching cycle. In his final year as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, the Bulldogs averaged an SEC best 41.3 points per game.

Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1993 through 97 and was teammates with current Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Georgia has shown in the past that it will add a well-regarded offensive mind and have him work as an analyst if there is not a position open on staff. Now Colorado offensive coordinator Jay Johnson was an analyst for Georgia last season as well.

Related: How Kirby Smart handles the coaching carousel with 2019 SEC Championship Game looming