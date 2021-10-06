Georgia defense knows how it can slow Auburn quarterback Bo Nix

That play sparked Auburn’s comeback win over LSU. It also got Georgia defenders thinking about how they’re going to slow down Nix.

Channing Tindall and the Georgia defense saw Bo Nix do his best Johnny Manziel impression against LSU. How he scrambled around for what seemed like minutes, only to find Tyler Fromm for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

“If I can figure out that solution, I can bottle it and we’ll both make a lot of money,” Smart said. “Not going to give you coach speak, I don’t know how to do it but I can promise you this, we’re trying like hell every day.”

Georgia did not force a turnover against Arkansas. But that was quite literally the only thing the defense didn’t do well against the Razorbacks. Georgia sacked Arkansas 4.0 times while holding them to 162 yards, with 60 of those coming on the final drive of a 37-0 win.

Getting a strong pass rush will also be key to keeping Nix in the pocket. The Bulldogs sacked Nix 3.0 times last season, with Adam Anderson constantly making things difficult.

“The defensive challenge of facing a mobile quarterback (starts to laugh) is how long you have to cover, and how creative you have to be,” Smart said. “There’s plays that are eight seconds long. Our guys on average play, I don’t know, a three- or four-second play is a long time? An eight-second play is a long time.”

Auburn probably doesn’t have the wide receivers to challenge the Georgia secondary, but if Nix is able to use his athleticism to extend plays, it should make things interesting. Nix is a unique athlete, with Smart noting that the Auburn quarterback has reportedly gotten up to 22 miles per hour on the team’s GPS tracking devices.

That’s territory usually reserved for wide receiver Arian Smith. The easiest way to keep Nix from hitting the jets is to keep him contained within the tackles.