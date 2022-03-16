What we learned on first day of 2022 spring practice for Georgia football: ‘I’m not here to cry about it’

Smart also updated the status of Arik Gilbert, who is back with the team. Due to the injuries to Washington and Bowers, Gilbert’s best chance at playing time is likely to come at the tight end position. Gilbert was not with the team for much of last season after he stepped away in August.

With so much going on for Georgia this spring, Smart didn’t answer a question about the quarterback room until the 15-minute mark of his press conference.

“They’re in different spots, all four guys,” Smart said. “The biggest challenge for us for the spring is to get reps and develop, because we don’t have the depth at the skill positions, receiver and defensive back and even tight end, to be able to do some of the things we liked to practice-wise.

‘’We’re trying to be innovative, creative in the way we practice, because quarterback development is critical.”

Stetson Bennett is expected to get most of the starter reps, as Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton battle to push Bennett.

The Bulldogs will have 14 more practices this spring, with the final one doubling as G-Day on April 16. Between now and then, Smart hopes to learn a lot about his team and see how it grows.