Todd Hartley is the perfect example of what Kirby Smart wants for Georgia football

All Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley has done since returning to his alma mater ahead of the 2019 season is recruit extremely well and put his players in the NFL. The Bulldogs have had a tight end taken in each of the three seasons Hartley has been in charge of the position, with John FitzPatrick being the latest selection by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hartley also had a big hand in signing 5-star Darnell Washington, 4-star Brock Bowers and 4-star Oscar Delp in successive classes. All were top 3 ranked tight end prospects in their respective recruiting classes.

Before even factoring in the emergence of Bowers last season, Hartley had clearly shown he was one of the best tight end coaches in the country. He is now being compensated as such, as a raise bumps Hartley’s salary up to $650,000. Documents obtained by DawgNation also state that Hartley’s contract was extended through 2024. His salary is the most for any tight end coach in the country that doesn’t have a coordinator or assistant head coach designation. What the Todd Hartley raise says about the Georgia football program

The new contract comes before what should be a monster season for the Georgia tight ends. Bowers and Washington both return, while Georgia adds Delp and former 5-star prospect Arik Gilbert to the room. It has been called the most talented position group in the country by some in the national media. No longer are fans wondering why Georgia doesn't get tight ends more involved. Bowers was the focal point of the passing offense a season ago. If Washington can remain healthy and Gilbert and Delp develop, the tight end position as a whole will help elevate the Georgia passing offense.