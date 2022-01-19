Georgia football transfer portal departures show strength of 2022 roster

Georgia football-transfer portal-2022 roster
December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) after a run during the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Despite winning a National Championship this season, Georgia football is no different than any other modern college football program. The Bulldogs are going to have players enter the transfer portal, as six have already officially done so.

And Georgia will have more going forward. Quarterback JT Daniels is expected to do so, as are a number of other players with the Bulldogs having to get to the 85-man scholarship limit.

Even with the losses of Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Jordan Davis, the Bulldogs also return talented players such as defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Brock Bowers.

That Georgia is able to withstand all of these departures, through both the NFL draft and transfer portal, speaks to what Georgia coach Kirby Smart has built. And why the Bulldogs don’t figure to be talking a step back from the elite programs in the sport.

Georgia football transfer departures show strength of 2022 roster

Georgia football players in the transfer portal

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextTodd Monken explains what makes Brock Bowers so ‘rare’ for Georgia...
Leave a Comment