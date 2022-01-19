Georgia football transfer portal departures show strength of 2022 roster
Despite winning a National Championship this season, Georgia football is no different than any other modern college football program. The Bulldogs are going to have players enter the transfer portal, as six have already officially done so.
And Georgia will have more going forward. Quarterback JT Daniels is expected to do so, as are a number of other players with the Bulldogs having to get to the 85-man scholarship limit.
Even with the losses of Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Jordan Davis, the Bulldogs also return talented players such as defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Brock Bowers.
That Georgia is able to withstand all of these departures, through both the NFL draft and transfer portal, speaks to what Georgia coach Kirby Smart has built. And why the Bulldogs don’t figure to be talking a step back from the elite programs in the sport.
Georgia football players in the transfer portal
- Ameer Speed, cornerback -- Transferred to Michigan State
- Jaylen Johnson, wide receiver
- Justin Robinson, wide receiver -- Transferred to Mississippi State
- Jalen Kimber, cornerback -- Transferred to Florida
- Latavious Brini, defensive back
- Lovasea Carrol, cornerback
