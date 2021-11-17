‘I want to break them’: Kirby Smart goes viral for incredible, profane Florida halftime speech
It’s safe to say, Kirby Smart really wanted to beat Florida this year.
A year after Georgia lost 44-28 to the rival Florida Gators, Smart badly wanted his team to come out on top and reclaim the edge in the rivalry.
“I was frustrated with yesterday’s practice, and it was probably the first Monday that I felt like I was frustrated, because I felt like there was a relaxed atmosphere, and not that killer instinct I’ve seen on some Mondays,” Smart said. “It was a little frustrating to me because we’ve had some really good practices.
“I don’t know if that was a relief from the Tennessee game, or that was about who we’re playing. I just was not pleased with it.”
After hearing Smart’s Florida speech, it’s easy to see where Georgia gets that killer instinct from. The Bulldogs are once again heavy favorites against FCS foe Charleston Southern. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff and SEC Network+ will broadcast the game.
