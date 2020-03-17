Even with coronavirus recruiting restrictions, Georgia football will be just fine putting together elite 2021 recruiting class

On National Signing Day, even after landing the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, Georgia coach Kirby Smart wanted to make it clear that he and his staff could not take a break from recruiting. “I don’t think people really understand that recruiting never sleeps,” Smart said.

And while the NCAA has suspended all in-person recruiting until at least April 15, it’s clear that teams aren’t going to stop communicating with some of the top prospects in the country. Recruiting doesn’t sleep and it certainly doesn’t die down either. Related: Kirby Smart, Georgia football release video on coronavirus and the future of the program Schools and coaches are allowed to still communicate electronically through phone calls, text messages and through direct messaging on social media platforms. Essentially, this period of time functions as a dead period on the recruiting calendar. So coaches and staffs do have some familiarity with this being the only way to communicate with recruits. That is how Georgia and its coaching staff had to recruit for most of February, as the dead period ran from Feb. through Feb. 29. For some of the nation’s top schools, they’ve actually been able to generate some positive news in the recruiting sphere, even after the suspension of on and off-campus recruiting. Oregon landed a commitment from 4-star quarterback Ty Thompson on Monday, while Ohio State has landed four prospects since Sunday night, including highly-touted running back Evan Pryor.