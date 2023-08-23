clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts this week where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions as they hit the home stretch of the 2023 preseason.

The DawgNation team is back in with a salvo of Cover 4 thought bubbles set to publish this week. This will be the second installment in a week where all of a sudden it seems like the season got here real quick.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as Georgia football fans decided they will take a hard pass on the squeaky-clean Florida “Swamp Kings” Netflix docuseries.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

Which one of these will be the dominant talking point for fans during the 2023 season?

  • Run the ball, Bobo
  • Don’t run the ball, Bobo
  • Get the backup QB more reps
  • Defending the schedule to rival fans

Brandon Adams: “Run the ball, Bobo.”

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates the final touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023. Georgia won 65-7 and secured a back-to-back championship. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (Hyosub Shin/AJC Freelancer)

Why: “Mainly because old habits die hard, and UGA fans might be nostalgic for an era in which they frequently shouted that command. But also because a strong running game is a requirement in the SEC, and given the lingering injuries for some of the Bulldogs’ top backs, it’s not obvious yet how strong UGA’s rushing attack will be.”

Mike Griffith: Get the backup QB more reps

Georgia's quarterbacks (from left) Jackson Muschamp (16) Gunner Stockton (14), Brock Vandagriff (12) and Carson Beck (15) warm up before the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC/AJC Freelancer)

Why: “Because Kirby Smart has set it up to play out this way, taking the QB competition deep into fall camp and likely into the season. All three quarterbacks have their talents, and fans have attachments to each for different reasons.”

Connor Riley: Defending the schedule

Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the Bulldogs’ game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communication)

Why: “Georgia is in the end game business. Through almost no fault of its own, Georgia’s schedule is weak this year and leaves little room for error. It’s going to be a season-long talking point, especially as we get closer to December.

Jeff Sentell: “Throw the ball, Bobo”

Why: “Prolific. Georgia will have the most prolific passing game of the Kirby Smart era. Fans will revel in seeing the Georgia starting QB and several of his top targets earn legit Day 1 or Day 2 NFL Draft consideration. Good luck trying to cover Brock Bowers, Dominic Lovett and Ladd McConkey while giving the box the necessary respect in the run game. The ‘Dawgs won’t want to bang up their top-shelf RBs in several anticipated five-touchdown victories. They will also want to give Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff quality reps in those non-conference games.”

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett transferred in from Missouri and has a real shot at making a run for a 1,000-yard season this fall. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

What do you think is the most valid concern for the team this fall?

Do you have a hot topic you’d like to hear the Cover 4 team weigh in on? Got something you want to see that panel kick around? We’d love to hear your suggestion in the comment section below.

Cover 4 on Georgia football: What will be the dominant talking point for …
