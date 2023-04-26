Cover 4 on Georgia football: Can the 2023 team really be Kirby Smart’s best so far in Athens?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. It returns this week after Georgia has now finished its spring practice and the transfer portal season is humming along again. THE BERRY ISLANDS, Bahamas -- We are now in the midst of the third day of our 2023 DawgNation cruise this week. The third day could be seen as the 50-yard line of the trip. That means were are at Coco Cay today.

Brandon Adams: Yes Why: “We didn’t see this during the G-Day game because key players were out with injury, but eventually, I believe Georgia’s defense is going to be really good – possibly closely resembling what it was like in 2021. And the offense potentially has a cast of playmakers, unlike anything Kirby Smart has had at his disposal.” Mike Griffith: Yes Why: “If Georgia can three-peat, this will be the team that is most remembered because it would be a historic mark as the only other program to do so was wearing leather helmets and playing at Minnesota in the 1930s. The schedule and coaching staff are certainly conducive to another title run, and the team, while still needing to grow, certainly has the talent upside needed.” Hyosub Shin

Connor Riley: Yes Why: “2021 had the better defense. 2022 had the better offense. While the 2023 units may not be as good individually, I think there’s a world where this is Smart’s most complete team.” Jeff Sentell: Yes Why: “You look for ways this team can be better than the back-to-backs. There are a few more talented rooms and starters. They just need game reps to really flash. The roll call goes 1) Offensive line; 2) Wide receivers; 3) Linebackers; 4) EDGE rushers; 5) Quarterbacks. Those look like the real strengths. Now, are there any areas where the roster is not up to the Georgia championship standard? There’s the defensive line. Maybe there is not a back that can create on third down like James Cook or Kenny McIntosh. The gobs of talent at receiver will offset that. So will the best Brock Bowers we’ve seen at UGA. If Carson Beck hits this fall, he can be a first or second-round draft pick. There is also no single area where the team is lacking compared to the big boys in college football. Nobody else has a defensive line like the ‘Dawgs had in 2021 or 2022 either.”

UGA News