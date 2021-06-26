College World Series COVID cancellation reminder of 2020 Georgia senior’s lost legacy

ATHENS — The NCAA’s decision to declare the Vanderbilt-North Carolina State baseball game scheduled for Saturday a “no-contest” on account of COVID-19 protocols serves notice the sports world is still working toward a “new normal.” The Wolfpack, one win away from advancing to the College World Series championship series, instead flew back home to Raleigh, N.C. after at least one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test triggered protocol measures that reduced the NC State roster to 13 players on Friday during the team’s 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt, and then ultimately led to the program’s disqualification.

The Bulldogs’ outgoing football seniors weren’t playing for a national championship, but they were nonetheless robbed of a legacy when their Senior Day was canceled -- twice. The Vanderbilt football team postponed its Dec. 5 game with Georgia — then played Tennessee in Nashville on Dec. 12 — and then canceled its rescheduled Dec. 19 game with Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Georgia’s senior class was on course to becoming the winningest in school history, even with an abbreviated season

Instead, the 2020 Georgia seniors wound up tied with the 2005 and 2019 senior groups with 44 victories Former UGA athletic director Greg McGarity voiced his frustration when the first game was postponed, expressing appropriate concern the game would not be made up. “The intent and the commitment by every institution was to play the game unless COVID prevented you from playing the game,” McGarity said. “I’m not questioning anyone’s integrity, if young people want to play, they will make the sacrifices to do so, and unfortunately some may have not followed protocol. “We’ve proven over the last 11 weeks you can battle the virus. South Carolina went straight through, give them credit. But injuries do kick in, as well as COVID. One thing for sure, COVID has nothing to do with fairness. In the COVID world, there is no fairness.” Georgia’s athletic administration went so far as to scramble in search of a replacement game for Vanderbilt. The UGA season ticket holders saw just three home games on account of 2020 being a year in the Florida series where the Bulldogs were the designated home team in Jacksonville. Coach Kirby Smart told his departing seniors there would be no asterisk next to the 2020 outgoing seniors’ class record.