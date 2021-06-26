College World Series COVID cancellation reminder of 2020 Georgia senior’s lost legacy
ATHENS — The NCAA’s decision to declare the Vanderbilt-North Carolina State baseball game scheduled for Saturday a “no-contest” on account of COVID-19 protocols serves notice the sports world is still working toward a “new normal.”
The Wolfpack, one win away from advancing to the College World Series championship series, instead flew back home to Raleigh, N.C. after at least one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test triggered protocol measures that reduced the NC State roster to 13 players on Friday during the team’s 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt, and then ultimately led to the program’s disqualification.
The Bulldogs’ outgoing football seniors weren’t playing for a national championship, but they were nonetheless robbed of a legacy when their Senior Day was canceled -- twice.
The Vanderbilt football team postponed its Dec. 5 game with Georgia — then played Tennessee in Nashville on Dec. 12 — and then canceled its rescheduled Dec. 19 game with Georgia at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia’s senior class was on course to becoming the winningest in school history, even with an abbreviated season
Instead, the 2020 Georgia seniors wound up tied with the 2005 and 2019 senior groups with 44 victories
Former UGA athletic director Greg McGarity voiced his frustration when the first game was postponed, expressing appropriate concern the game would not be made up.
“The intent and the commitment by every institution was to play the game unless COVID prevented you from playing the game,” McGarity said. “I’m not questioning anyone’s integrity, if young people want to play, they will make the sacrifices to do so, and unfortunately some may have not followed protocol.
“We’ve proven over the last 11 weeks you can battle the virus. South Carolina went straight through, give them credit. But injuries do kick in, as well as COVID. One thing for sure, COVID has nothing to do with fairness. In the COVID world, there is no fairness.”
Georgia’s athletic administration went so far as to scramble in search of a replacement game for Vanderbilt. The UGA season ticket holders saw just three home games on account of 2020 being a year in the Florida series where the Bulldogs were the designated home team in Jacksonville.
Coach Kirby Smart told his departing seniors there would be no asterisk next to the 2020 outgoing seniors’ class record.
“We’ve lost some guys different parts of spring for COVID, and that’s been frustrating,” Smart said. “When they get COVID, they going to miss at least three (spring) practices sometimes because of the space we have in between them.”
Georgia also had players miss bowl practices on account of COVID protocol. The Bulldogs had 10 former starters out for their 24-21 win over previously unbeaten Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
According to numbers attained through a DawgNation open records request, the Bulldogs had 36 players test positive for COVID-19 between the time they returned to campus in June and the end of the fall semester. Another 29 players missed time in quarantine on account of exposure.
The most recent COVID-19 numbers in Georgia, and Athens-Clarke County, are down, with 332 new cases across the state on Friday and 28 active cases in Athens-Clarke County, per DISCOVERY statistician Mark Kooyman.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C., against Clemson.
But as the North Carolina State-Vanderbilt baseball game showed, COVID-19 is still lurking, and the NCAA still has protocols in place that it will enforce.
The NCAA issued the following statement on its website pertaining to its decision on the North Carolina State-Vanderbilt College World Series Game:
“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County (Neb.) Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.
“The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”
Vanderbilt will play the winner of tonight’s Mississippi State-Texas game in a best-of-three series beginning on Monday night.
The Georgia football team is scheduled to play the Vanderbilt football team this season on Sept. 25 in Nashville.