Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator, hired as the next head coach at Oregon

Dan Lanning is the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs. He first joined the staff prior to the 2018 season (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation).
Posted

Dan Lanning will in fact be the next head coach at the University of Oregon. After Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution first reported the news on Friday, multiple reports indicated on Saturday that Lanning would in fact be the next head coach of the Oregon Ducks.

Lanning has been the defensive coordinator at Georgia for the past three seasons and has been a part of the Georgia staff since 2018.

The University of Georgia has not announced the move. There has also been no news as to whether Lanning will remain on staff through the College Football Playoff. Kirby Smart did so when he was the defensive coordinator at Alabama during the 2015 season, before becoming the head coach at Georgia.

*More details will be added to this story as it develops

