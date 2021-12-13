Touch down Dan Lanning: Georgia D.C. arrives in Oregon, will be introduced as Ducks’ head coach on Monday

Lanning, 35, will be introduced as the Ducks’ new head coach on Monday in Eugene, Ore.

ATHENS — Dan Lanning is staying with Georgia through the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal, but on Sunday he was touring his new Oregon facilities.

It’s an Oregon program that was won two of the past three Pac-12 championships, finishing runners-up this season after falling to Utah in the league title game.

Lanning is replacing Mario Cristobal, who left the Ducks after just four seasons as the head coach to return home to coach his alma mater.

The Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal, interestingly enough, features two head coaches that played at their alma mater, too.

Coach Kirby Smart was an All-SEC safety his senior season at Georgia (1998) and Jim Harbaugh was the Big Ten Player of the year his senior season with the Wolverines (1986).

Smart wished Lanning well in an official statement on Sunday, adding that veteran coach Will Muschamp will share co-defensive coordinator duties with Glenn Schumann.

“We are so happy for Dan and his family. He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community. Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program. While he will coach with us for the upcoming College Football Playoff, we will move forward with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators. Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP.”