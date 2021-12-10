Reports: Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning in the mix for Oregon head coach job

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Lanning is expected to be named the Ducks head coach on Monday.

ATHENS — Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is in the mix for the Oregon football job, but it’s not a done deal, according to reports.

Venables’ contract, per The Oklahoman, is worth approximately $7.25 million per year before incentives. The contract is a 6-year deal valued at $43.5 million, pending approval from the OU board.

Lanning, who is 35 years old, is making $1.7 million per year as UGA defensive coordinator after receiving a $475,000 raise following the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs enjoyed historic success this year, going 12-0 in the regular season and holding opponents to 6.9 points per game -- the fewest since 1986 Oklahoma.

Alabama ruined Georgia’s perfect season with a 41-24 triumph in the SEC Championship game. The Tide scored 10 points off UGA turnovers, including a Pick-6.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play No. 2-ranked Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal Game in Miami Gardens, Fla.

If or when Lanning vacates the defensive coordination position, Coach Kirby Smart has the benefit of veteran assistant Will Muschamp on his staff.