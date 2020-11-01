Dan Mullen at the center of massive brawl during Florida-Missouri game

On the final play of the half, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask took a questionably late hit by Missouri’s Drajan Jeffcoat. As the two sides were heading to the locker room, the two came together and punches were thrown.

Georgia’s next two opponents will likely be hearing from the SEC offices following a full-blown brawl that broke out just before halftime during Saturday’s game between Florida and Missouri.

Carter is one of Florida’s top defenders, while Powell is a freshman and yet to record any stats this season. The Gators were also missing multiple starters following a COVID-19 outbreak that caused Florida’s previous two games to be moved.

Florida did win the game 41-17 over the Tigers.

Missouri’s next game is also against Georgia, with the game coming on Nov. 14.

Georgia and Florida are set to play on next Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., with the fate of the SEC on the line. It will be worth monitoring what Mullen has to say as well as the fallout from the incident.

