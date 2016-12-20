Dan Quinn and Kirby Smart to meet up in offseason

The Georgia Bulldogs practiced at the Atlanta Falcons’ indoor practice facility in Flowery Branch on Monday which gave Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Falcons’ coach Dan Quinn a chance to talk.

“We haven’t been together for a while since back in our days in 2005 or 2006, but there’s definitely something with him so close that we’ll certainly spend time together,” Quinn said. “That’s something that we talked about (Monday).”

With both coaches notorious for their roots on the defensive side of the ball, Quinn and Smart have spent most of their coaching careers as defensive coaches after they played as defenders in college. Quinn played defensive lineman at Salisbury University in Maryland from 1990 through 1993 and Smart was a defensive back at Georgia from 1995 and 1999.

“It was good to see him,” Quinn said. “I know they’re heading out to Memphis before too long and I think Kirby’s going to do a fantastic job. Just seeing him coach and the energy he had coaching, the connection he has with the team, you could tell he’s got a real pulse on the team and they’re working hard exactly like you’d think they would with Kirby in charge.”

Georgia will play against TCU in the Liberty Bowl Dec. 30 in Memphis, Tenn.