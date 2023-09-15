Georgia’s reloaded D-Line faces first SEC test against South Carolina
Deion Sanders brings ‘Prime Time’ attention to Colorado, ESPN GameDay …
Stetson Bennett placed on non-football injury list as Sean McVay …
Career-best game from D’Andre Swift powers Philadelphia to another win
Georgia football is going to learn a lot about Daylen Everette …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.