By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Career-best game from D’Andre Swift powers Philadelphia to another win
D’Andre Swift was back playing in his hometown of Philadelphia for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He proceeded to have the best game of his NFL career.
Connor Riley
Georgia’s reloaded D-Line faces first SEC test against South Carolina
ATHENS — Georgia’s dominance up front — or lack thereof compared with the historic seasons of 2021 and 2022 — has been a topic of conversation this season.
Mike Griffith
Deion Sanders brings ‘Prime Time’ attention to Colorado, ESPN GameDay …
ATHENS — Deion Sanders has turned Colorado into a college football sideshow with his “Prime time” personality and liberal usage of the transfer portal.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football is going to learn a lot about Daylen Everette against …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart may not be impressed with interceptions that come off of tipped passes, but cornerback Daylen Everette should still get some recognition for his …
Connor Riley
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
Tennessee slayed the Alabama dragon last year, snapping a 15-game losing streak to the Tide, and now comes the Alligators in The Swamp.
Mike Griffith
Stetson Bennett placed on non-football injury list as Sean McVay …

Connor Riley
